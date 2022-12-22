Tucson Sunnyside earns narrow win over Sahuarita 51-46

With little to no wiggle room, Tucson Sunnyside nosed past Sahuarita 51-46 in Arizona girls basketball action on December 22.
Last season, Tucson Sunnyside and Sahuarita faced off on January 28, 2022 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 17, Sahuarita faced off against Douglas and Tucson Sunnyside took on Catalina Foothills on December 12 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. Click here for a recap
