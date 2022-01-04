Tucson Sunnyside earns narrow win over Sierra Vista Buena 58-50

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Tucson Sunnyside to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Sierra Vista Buena 58-50 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 4.
In recent action on December 29, Tucson Sunnyside faced off against Catalina Foothills and Sierra Vista Buena took on Tucson Rincon on December 29 at Sierra Vista Buena High School. For more, click here.
