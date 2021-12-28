Tucson Sunnyside earns solid win over Tucson Rincon 61-43

Saddled up and ready to go, Tucson Sunnyside spurred past Tucson Rincon 61-43 for an Arizona girls basketball victory on December 28.
In recent action on December 13, Tucson Rincon faced off against Vail Cienega and Tucson Sunnyside took on Vail Cienega on December 16 at Vail Cienega High School. For a full recap, click here.
