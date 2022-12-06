 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson Sunnyside mauls Tucson Mountain View in strong effort 61-26

Tucson Sunnyside showed no mercy to Tucson Mountain View, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 61-26 victory in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on December 6.

Last season, Tucson Mountain View and Tucson Sunnyside faced off on December 9, 2021 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 1, Tucson Mountain View faced off against Tucson and Tucson Sunnyside took on Vail Cienega on December 1 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News