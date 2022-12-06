Tucson Sunnyside mauls Tucson Mountain View in strong effort 61-26

Tucson Sunnyside showed no mercy to Tucson Mountain View, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 61-26 victory in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on December 6.
Last season, Tucson Mountain View and Tucson Sunnyside faced off on December 9, 2021 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 1, Tucson Mountain View faced off against Tucson and Tucson Sunnyside took on Vail Cienega on December 1 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. Click here for a recap
