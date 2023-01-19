Tucson Sunnyside rides to cruise-control win over Tucson Marana 58-28

Tucson Sunnyside earned a convincing 58-28 win over Tucson Marana in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on January 19.
In recent action on January 11, Tucson Marana faced off against Tucson Desert View and Tucson Sunnyside took on Tucson Ironwood Ridge on January 13 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. Click here for a recap.
