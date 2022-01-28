Tucson Sunnyside takes victory lap over Sahuarita 38-12

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Tucson Sunnyside broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 38-12 explosion on Sahuarita on January 28 in Arizona girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 14, Tucson Sunnyside faced off against Rio Rico and Sahuarita took on Rio Rico on January 17 at Sahuarita High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
