Vail Cienega dispatches Tucson Rincon 49-36

Vail Cienega tipped and eventually toppled Tucson Rincon 49-36 on January 10 in Arizona girls high school basketball.
Last season, Vail Cienega and Tucson Rincon faced off on December 13, 2021 at Tucson Rincon High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 4, Vail Cienega faced off against Tucson Ironwood Ridge and Tucson Rincon took on Sells Baboquivari on December 29 at Tucson Rincon High School. For results, click here.
