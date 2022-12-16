Vail Cienega engineers impressive victory over Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 67-20

Vail Cienega gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 67-20 in Arizona girls basketball action on December 16.
In recent action on December 7, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet faced off against Sahuarita Walden Grove and Vail Cienega took on Catalina Foothills on December 8 at Vail Cienega High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
