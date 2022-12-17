Vail Cienega gallops past Ganado 59-42

Vail Cienega put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Ganado in a 59-42 decision at Vail Cienega High on December 17 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 8, Vail Cienega faced off against Catalina Foothills and Ganado took on Sahuarita Walden Grove on December 8 at Ganado High School. Click here for a recap
