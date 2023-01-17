Vail Cienega rains down on Tucson Desert View 84-15

Vail Cienega stomped on Tucson Desert View 84-15 on January 17 in Arizona girls high school basketball.
Last season, Vail Cienega and Tucson Desert View squared off with January 27, 2022 at Vail Cienega High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 12, Tucson Desert View faced off against Catalina Foothills and Vail Cienega took on Tucson on January 12 at Vail Cienega High School. For more, click here.
