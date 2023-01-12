Vail Cienega records thin win against Tucson 52-50

Vail Cienega weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 52-50 victory against Tucson on January 12 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 6, Vail Cienega faced off against Sierra Vista Buena and Tucson took on Prescott on December 30 at Prescott High School. Click here for a recap.
