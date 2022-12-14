Vail Cienega squeezes past Sahuarita 34-32

Vail Cienega poked just enough holes in Sahuarita's defense to garner a taut, 34-32 victory in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on December 14.
In recent action on December 8, Sahuarita faced off against Tucson Tanque Verde and Vail Cienega took on Catalina Foothills on December 8 at Vail Cienega High School. For a full recap, click here.
