Vail Cienega takes victory lap past Tucson Cholla 63-16

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Vail Cienega broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 63-16 explosion on Tucson Cholla in Arizona girls basketball action on January 30.
In recent action on January 19, Tucson Cholla faced off against Nogales . Click here for a recap. Vail Cienega took on Nogales on January 23 at Nogales High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…