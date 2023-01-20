 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vancouver Washington School For The Deaf busts Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 49-6

Impressive was a ready adjective for Vancouver Washington School For The Deaf's 49-6 throttling of Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind in Washington girls basketball action on January 20.

Recently on January 14, Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind squared off with Phoenix Day School For The Deaf in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

