Vancouver Washington School For The Deaf busts Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind 49-6

Impressive was a ready adjective for Vancouver Washington School For The Deaf's 49-6 throttling of Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind in Washington girls basketball action on January 20.
Recently on January 14, Tucson Arizona School for the Deaf & Blind squared off with Phoenix Day School For The Deaf in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
