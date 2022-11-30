Waddell Canyon View outlasts Tucson Ironwood Ridge 59-40

Waddell Canyon View had its hands full but finally brushed off Tucson Ironwood Ridge 59-40 in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on November 30.
Last season, Waddell Canyon View and Tucson Ironwood Ridge squared off with December 20, 2021 at Waddell Canyon View High School last season. Click here for a recap
