Willcox earned its community's accolades after a 59-26 win over Tucson Santa Rita in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 3, Tucson Santa Rita faced off against Tombstone. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.