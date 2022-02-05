Winning recipe: Tucson Empire broils Tucson Catalina 46-36

Stretched out and finally snapped, Tucson Empire put just enough pressure on Tucson Catalina to earn a 46-36 victory in an Arizona girls basketball matchup on February 5.
In recent action on January 31, Tucson Empire faced off against Tucson Sabino and Tucson Empire took on Tucson Catalina on January 28 at Tucson Empire High School. For a full recap, click here.
