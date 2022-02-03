Winning recipe: Tucson Flowing Wells broils Tucson Sunnyside 57-46

Tucson Flowing Wells charged Tucson Sunnyside and collected a 57-46 victory on February 3 in Arizona girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 28, Tucson Flowing Wells faced off against Tucson Ironwood Ridge and Tucson Sunnyside took on Sahuarita on January 28 at Tucson Sunnyside High School. For more, click here.
