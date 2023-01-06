[[WINNING_TEAM]'s second wind blows past [[LOSING-TEAM]] in bonus time 58-52

It was one for the ages as Sierra Vista Buena simply refused to fall to Vail Cienega in registering a 58-52 extra time in an Arizona girls basketball matchup.
The last time Sierra Vista Buena and Vail Cienega played in a 48-46 game on January 13, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Sierra Vista Buena faced off against Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro and Vail Cienega took on Tucson Rincon on December 29 at Vail Cienega High School. For more, click here.
