 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Zoom: Thatcher leaves Tucson Catalina in its wake 64-23

Impressive was a ready adjective for Thatcher's 64-23 throttling of Tucson Catalina for an Arizona girls basketball victory on January 24.

In recent action on January 18, Thatcher faced off against Tucson Tanque Verde and Tucson Catalina took on Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian on January 13 at Tucson Catalina High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

People are also reading…

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Damar Hamlin takes to Instagram to thank fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News