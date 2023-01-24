Zoom: Thatcher leaves Tucson Catalina in its wake 64-23

Impressive was a ready adjective for Thatcher's 64-23 throttling of Tucson Catalina for an Arizona girls basketball victory on January 24.
In recent action on January 18, Thatcher faced off against Tucson Tanque Verde and Tucson Catalina took on Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian on January 13 at Tucson Catalina High School. Click here for a recap.
