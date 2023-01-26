Zoom: Tucson Sunnyside leaves Tucson Rincon in its wake 67-41

Tucson Sunnyside raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 67-41 win over Tucson Rincon on January 26 in Arizona girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Tucson Sunnyside and Tucson Rincon squared off with December 28, 2021 at Tucson Rincon High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 19, Tucson Rincon faced off against Tucson and Tucson Sunnyside took on Tucson Marana on January 19 at Tucson Marana High School. For results, click here.
