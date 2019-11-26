Players to watch

Three boys basketball players to watch as the 2019-20 season tips off:

Evan Nelson, Salpointe Catholic: Harvard-bound senior guard averaged 20.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.5 steals per game the last two seasons.

Will Menaugh, Catalina Foothills: Center averaged 7.6, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game last season as a sophomore playing on varsity.

Uriel Olivares, Desert View: Senior guard makes the Jaguars go.