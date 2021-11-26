Behind Treyson Bourguet's 5 TDs, Salpointe Catholic advances to state semifinals

“The speed, the elusiveness, they create plays for him and move him all over the field,” Rogers said. “It’s very hard to defend against him. I went over and told him after the game, what a football player that guy is. There’s no question about it.”

Before Smith got loose in the second half, the game seemed under control.

Aside from being caught off guard on a 41-yard fake-punt run by Smith on the Saints’ opening drive, Salpointe dominated the first half.

The Lancer defense allowed just 40 yards on 21 plays outside that special teams miscue. Antonio Martinez came up with an interception that led to Salpointe’s first touchdown, a 39-yard scamper by Bourguet. And the Salpointe passing attack took it from there.

Bourguet had three touchdowns by the end of the first half. He connected with 6-foot-4 Dylan Dreis on a 32-yard score with 1:44 left before intermission, but they weren’t done. On third-and-15 from the 50, Bourguet heaved the ball towards Dreis, who made a diving grab in the end zone to put Salpointe up 24-7 going into the locker room.

But the real difference maker proved once again to be running back Anthony Wilhite. Bottled up all game, just two of his 20 carries that went for more than eight yards but they made all the difference.

He scored Salpointe’s final touchdown on an 89-yard run up the middle with 6:55 left. Then, he brushed aside safety Tommy Romano and dodged linebacker Jaden Scarpone to pick up the final first down, ensuring Salpointe a spot in the semifinals.