Big-school state soccer playoffs start Saturday; Tucson High boys the top seed in Class 6A

Southern Arizona is well-represented in the big-school state playoffs, which start Saturday afternoon at sites throughout the state.
In total, 19 boys and girls teams will be competing for state titles in Class 3A-6A. The Class 3A playoffs actually began earlier this week, with Sabino’s girls winning its first-round match and advancing to Saturday’s state quarterfinals. The Sabercats will host Scottsdale Christian at noon.
The rest of Southern Arizona’s teams will be playing first-round matches.
In Class 6A, top-seeded — and undefeated — Tucson High will host Tolleson, while No. 8 Rincon/University will take on ninth-seeded Scottsdale Chaparral at Santa Rita.
In 5A, boys teams from Desert View, Nogales and Catalina Foothills will travel to play their first-round matchups, while No. 4 Cienega will host Phoenix Carl Hayden and No. 2 Sunnyside will host No. 15 Goodyear Independence.
In 4A, No. 13 Walden Grove will travel to Phoenix Cortez, No. 14 Canyon del Oro will take on Mohave in Bullhead City, and second-seeded Salpointe Catholic will host Douglas.
On the girls’ side, three teams — No. 3 Cienega, No. 5 Ironwood Ridge and No. 13 Catalina Foothills — will compete for state titles in Class 5A. Cienega and I-Ridge will host their opponents in the first round.
In 4A, No. 16 CDO will travel top-seeded Scottsdale Notre Dame prep, while No. 9 Sahuaro and No. 13 Sahuarita will play at Mohave and Prescott, respectively. Sixth-seeded Walden Grove will host Surprise Paradise Honors, and No. 7 Salpointe Catholic will host Kingman Lee Williams.
And in 3A, No. 4 Sabino can inch closed to the state crown with a win over No. 5 Scottsdale Christian.
Here’s the list of Southern Arizona teams in this year’s soccer playoffs:
BOYS SOCCER
Class 6A state playoffs, first round
All games at 3 p.m.
No. 16 Maryvale at No. 1 Tucson High
No. 9 Scottsdale Chaparral vs. No. 8 Rincon/University at Santa Rita
Class 5A state playoffs, first round
All games at 2 p.m., unless noted
No. 9 Desert View at No. 8 Scottsdale Horizon
No. 12 Nogales at No. 5 Gilbert Campo Verde
No. 13 Phoenix Carl Hayden at No. 4 Cienega
No. 10 Catalina Foothills at No. 7 Peoria Sunrise Mountain, noon
No. 15 Goodyear Independence at No. 2 Sunnyside, noon
Class 4A state playoffs, first round
All games at 2 p.m., unless noted
No. 13 Walden Grove at No. 5 Phoenix Cortez, noon
No. 14 Canyon del Oro vs. No. 3 Bullhead City Mohave at Bullhead City Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse
No. 15 Douglas at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 5A state playoffs, first round
All games at noon
No. 12 Peoria Sunrise Mountain at No. 5 Ironwood Ridge
No. 13 Catalina Foothills at No. 4 Scottsdale Arcadia
No. 14 Waddell Canyon View at No. 3 Cienega
Class 4A state playoffs, first round
All games at noon
No. 16 Canyon del Oro at No. 1 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep
No. 9 Sahuaro vs. No. 8 Bullhead City Mohave at Bullhead City Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse
No. 13 Sahuarita at No. 4 Prescott
No. 11 Surprise Paradise Honors at No. 6 Walden Grove
No. 10 Kingman Lee Williams at No. 7 Salpointe Catholic
Class 3A state quarterfinals
No. 5 Scottsdale Christian at No. 4 Sabino, noon