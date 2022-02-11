Big-school state soccer playoffs start Saturday; Tucson High boys the top seed in Class 6A

Southern Arizona is well-represented in the big-school state playoffs, which start Saturday afternoon at sites throughout the state.

In total, 19 boys and girls teams will be competing for state titles in Class 3A-6A. The Class 3A playoffs actually began earlier this week, with Sabino’s girls winning its first-round match and advancing to Saturday’s state quarterfinals. The Sabercats will host Scottsdale Christian at noon.

The rest of Southern Arizona’s teams will be playing first-round matches.

In Class 6A, top-seeded — and undefeated — Tucson High will host Tolleson, while No. 8 Rincon/University will take on ninth-seeded Scottsdale Chaparral at Santa Rita.

In 5A, boys teams from Desert View, Nogales and Catalina Foothills will travel to play their first-round matchups, while No. 4 Cienega will host Phoenix Carl Hayden and No. 2 Sunnyside will host No. 15 Goodyear Independence.

In 4A, No. 13 Walden Grove will travel to Phoenix Cortez, No. 14 Canyon del Oro will take on Mohave in Bullhead City, and second-seeded Salpointe Catholic will host Douglas.