Big-school state soccer playoffs start Saturday; Tucson High boys the top seed in Class 6A
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Big-school state soccer playoffs start Saturday; Tucson High boys the top seed in Class 6A

  • Updated

Flowing Wells' Samuel Padilla, left, and Catalina Foothills' Simon Rubin-Tolles try to control a 50-50 ball in the first half of their Class 5A state play-in game earlier this week. Foothills won 3-0, and will advance to Saturday's first-round match as a No. 10 seed.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Southern Arizona is well-represented in the big-school state playoffs, which start Saturday afternoon at sites throughout the state.

In total, 19 boys and girls teams will be competing for state titles in Class 3A-6A. The Class 3A playoffs actually began earlier this week, with Sabino’s girls winning its first-round match and advancing to Saturday’s state quarterfinals. The Sabercats will host Scottsdale Christian at noon.

The rest of Southern Arizona’s teams will be playing first-round matches.

In Class 6A, top-seeded — and undefeated — Tucson High will host Tolleson, while No. 8 Rincon/University will take on ninth-seeded Scottsdale Chaparral at Santa Rita.

In 5A, boys teams from Desert View, Nogales and Catalina Foothills will travel to play their first-round matchups, while No. 4 Cienega will host Phoenix Carl Hayden and No. 2 Sunnyside will host No. 15 Goodyear Independence.

In 4A, No. 13 Walden Grove will travel to Phoenix Cortez, No. 14 Canyon del Oro will take on Mohave in Bullhead City, and second-seeded Salpointe Catholic will host Douglas.

On the girls’ side, three teams — No. 3 Cienega, No. 5 Ironwood Ridge and No. 13 Catalina Foothills — will compete for state titles in Class 5A. Cienega and I-Ridge will host their opponents in the first round.

In 4A, No. 16 CDO will travel top-seeded Scottsdale Notre Dame prep, while No. 9 Sahuaro and No. 13 Sahuarita will play at Mohave and Prescott, respectively. Sixth-seeded Walden Grove will host Surprise Paradise Honors, and No. 7 Salpointe Catholic will host Kingman Lee Williams.

And in 3A, No. 4 Sabino can inch closed to the state crown with a win over No. 5 Scottsdale Christian.

Here’s the list of Southern Arizona teams in this year’s soccer playoffs:

BOYS SOCCER

Class 6A state playoffs, first round

All games at 3 p.m.

No. 16 Maryvale at No. 1 Tucson High

No. 9 Scottsdale Chaparral vs. No. 8 Rincon/University at Santa Rita

Class 5A state playoffs, first round

All games at 2 p.m., unless noted

No. 9 Desert View at No. 8 Scottsdale Horizon

No. 12 Nogales at No. 5 Gilbert Campo Verde

No. 13 Phoenix Carl Hayden at No. 4 Cienega

No. 10 Catalina Foothills at No. 7 Peoria Sunrise Mountain, noon

No. 15 Goodyear Independence at No. 2 Sunnyside, noon

Class 4A state playoffs, first round

All games at 2 p.m., unless noted

No. 13 Walden Grove at No. 5 Phoenix Cortez, noon

No. 14 Canyon del Oro vs. No. 3 Bullhead City Mohave at Bullhead City Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse

No. 15 Douglas at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 5A state playoffs, first round

All games at noon

No. 12 Peoria Sunrise Mountain at No. 5 Ironwood Ridge

No. 13 Catalina Foothills at No. 4 Scottsdale Arcadia

No. 14 Waddell Canyon View at No. 3 Cienega

Class 4A state playoffs, first round

All games at noon

No. 16 Canyon del Oro at No. 1 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep

No. 9 Sahuaro vs. No. 8 Bullhead City Mohave at Bullhead City Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse

No. 13 Sahuarita at No. 4 Prescott

No. 11 Surprise Paradise Honors at No. 6 Walden Grove

No. 10 Kingman Lee Williams at No. 7 Salpointe Catholic

Class 3A state quarterfinals

No. 5 Scottsdale Christian at No. 4 Sabino, noon

Photos: Catalina Foothills advances out of the state 5A play-in game with a 3-0 win over Flowing Wells, state boys high school soccer
