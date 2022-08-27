Bijan, Bourguet brothers and big boys highlight list of locals playing college football

There are 15 Southern Arizonans playing on scholarship at major college football programs — and 2022 could be the most memorable season yet.

Two offensive linemen from Tucson are expected to start in the Pac-12 this year, while a local running back could become the first-ever Heisman Trophy winner from the Old Pueblo.

From the Bourguet brothers and Bijan to a rehabbing Ransom, here's a look at the "T-Locs" who will be playing on Saturdays:

Trenton Bourguet, Arizona State

From: Marana High School

Position: Quarterback

Year: Redshirt junior

Rundown: Bourguet took most of the first team reps during spring ball, but lost the starting quarterback battle at ASU to Florida transfer Emory Jones. Bourguet will now compete for the backup quarterback spot with Alabama transfer Paul Tyson. In 2021, Bourguet, a former walk-on, appeared in four games and threw his first-ever collegiate touchdown against Washington State.

Coben Bourguet, Arizona State

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Wide receiver

Year: Redshirt freshman

Rundown: The 6-foot, 200-pound younger brother of Trenton Bourguet is entering his second season as a walk-on wide receiver for the Sun Devils. Last season was the first year Coben Bourguet and Trenton Bourguet were teammates since Trenton’s final season at Marana. Coben transferred to Salpointe Catholic for his final season.

Treyson Bourguet, Western Michigan

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Quarterback

Year: Freshman

Rundown: The youngest Bourguet now calls Kalamazoo, Michigan, home. Bourguet, a former Arizona Wildcats commit, is expected to have a backup quarterback role at WMU behind redshirt freshman Jack Salopek.

Jovoni Borbon, SMU

From: Sierra Vista Buena High School

Position: Long snapper

Year: Sophomore

Rundown: Sierra Vista Buena’s all-time passing yards leader (5,666) became a long snapper at Maricopa Community College, then transferred to SMU.

Bruno Fina, UCLA

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Offensive line

Year: Redshirt sophomore

Rundown: Since joining the Bruins in 2020, Fina has added 30 pounds to his 6-4 frame, and went from 260 pounds to 290. The son of ex-Wildcat and former Buffalo Bill John Fina appeared in two games last season.

Josh Hart, Arizona State

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Wide receiver

Year: Redshirt sophomore

Rundown: Hart is entering his fourth season at ASU as a walk-on receiver. Hart is 3-0 against his hometown Wildcats.

Jamarye Joiner, Arizona

From: Cienega High School

Position: Wide receiver

Year: Redshirt junior

Rundown: A series of foot surgeries that has sidelined Joiner three times in the last two years hindered the former quarterback’s progress in Arizona’s wide receiver group, but he emerged as one of the Wildcats’ top reserve receivers during training camp. Joiner has 711 receiving yards and six touchdowns in four seasons at the UA.

Matteo Mele, Washington

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Offensive tackle

Year: Junior

Rundown: Mele is on his third head coach (Chris Petersen, Jimmy Lake and Kalen DeBoer) since he signed to UW in 2018. Mele, who made his college debut against Arizona in Tucson in 2019, is expected to start at right tackle for the Huskies.

Jordan Morgan, Arizona

From: Marana High School

Position: Offensive tackle

Year: Senior

Rundown: Morgan will man Arizona’s starting left tackle spot for the second straight season. Morgan suffered a left ankle injury last season, but has been healthy in the days leading up to the Wildcats’ season opener at San Diego State. Morgan has added roughly 50 pounds to his 6-5 frame since becoming a Wildcat in 2019.

Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Safety

Year: Junior

Rundown: Ransom suffered a gruesome leg injury in the Rose Bowl, spent his offseason recovering and returned to practice earlier this month. Ransom and the second-ranked Buckeyes open the season against No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday.

Bijan Robinson, Texas

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Running back

Year: Junior

Rundown: When he’s not selling “Bijan Mustardson,” his newly released dijon mustard brand, or driving around in a Lamborghini truck, which is part of his NIL perks, Robinson is preparing for a critical season at Texas. Robinson was named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year, Maxwell Award, Doak Walker Award, Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award and Wuerffel Trophy preseason watch lists, and was also named a First-team Associated Press All-American and the preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. Robinson enters his third — and likely last — college season as a Heisman Trophy hopeful.

Stevie Rocker Jr., Arizona

From: Canyon del Oro High School

Position: Running back

Year: Sophomore

Rundown: Rocker is the first standout CDO running back to play for the Wildcats since Ka’Deem Carey set a Pac-12 single-game rushing record in his second season. That’s a tall task for Rocker, especially given his competition on the depth chart. Arizona's running back corps consists of returning starter Michael Wiley, Florida State transfer D.J. Williams and standout freshmen Jonah Coleman and Rayshon "Speedy" Luke.

Cruz Rushing, Florida

From: Salpointe Catholic

Position: Safety

Year: Freshman

Rundown: The former Lancer is entering his first season as a walk-on for the Gators.

Trent Strong, SMU

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Linebacker

Year: Sophomore

Rundown: The 6-1, 220-pound linebacker is entering his third season at SMU. Strong was named to the AAC's All-Academic Team in both 2020 and ’21.

Kingsley Ugwu, Kansas State

From: Sahuaro High School

Position: Offensive tackle

Year: Redshirt junior

Rundown: The 6-4, 295-pound JuCo product — and son of former UA defensive tackle Chima Ugwu — will play for the Wildcats after redshirting last year. Ugwu previously played at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, one of the most renowned JuCo football programs in the country. He was named an NJCAA First Team All-American at Hutchinson.

Connor Witthoft, New Mexico

From: Salpointe Catholic High School

Position: Tight end

Year: Redshirt sophomore