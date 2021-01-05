Bijan for Heisman? Offshore oddsmakers list former Salpointe star Robinson among '21 favorites

The last time we checked on Bijan Robinson, he was shredding Colorado in last week's Alamo Bowl, posting 220 yards from scrimmage and scoring three touchdowns in the Longhorns' 55-23 win.
That kind of performance — on national television, no less — is bound to get a guy some attention.
Robinson has been listed at 16-to-1 to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy, according to odds released Tuesday by BetOnline.ag. The Salpointe Catholic High School graduate is listed below Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough and Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels, and shares the 16-to-1 odds with Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy, a Phoenix product.
Yet another Phoenician, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler, is the oddsmakers' favorite to win the Heisman Trophy. He is listed at 5-to-1, ahead of Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and North Carolina's Sam Howell.
Robinson was a breakout star as a true freshman, rushing 86 times for 703 yards and four touchdowns and catching 15 passes for 196 yards and two scores.
The full list is here:
2021 Heisman Trophy odds
Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma 5/1
D.J. Uiagalelei, Clemson 7/1
Sam Howell, UNC 7/1
Bryce Young, Alabama 12/1
D'Eriq King, Miami 12/1
JT Daniels, Georgia 12/1
Kedon Slovis, USC 12/1
Breece Hall, Iowa State 14/1
Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama 14/1
Emory Jones, Florida 14/1
Jayden Daniels, Arizona State 14/1
Michael Penix Jr., Indiana 14/1
Tyler Shough, Oregon 14/1
Bijan Robinson, Texas 16/1
Brock Purdy, Iowa State 16/1
Graham Mertz, Wisconsin 16/1
Kyren Williams, Notre Dame 16/1
Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State 18/1
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M 18/1
Matt Corral, Ole Miss 18/1
Kevin Harris, South Carolina 20/1
Carson Strong, Nevada 25/1
Dillon Gabriel, UCF 25/1
Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina 25/1
John Metchie III, Alabama 25/1
Jordan Addison, Pitt 25/1
Zay Flowers, Boston College 25/1