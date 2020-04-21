Bijan Robinson's blistering season made 2019 one of the best high school seasons in Tucson history

Editor’s note: This week, the Star is listing reasons why 2019 was one of the best high school football seasons in Arizona history. Today’s topic: Salpointe Catholic running back Bijan Robinson setting the state big-school rushing record.
Bijan Robinson knew his last year as a high school football player was going to be one for the history books before Salpointe Catholic even played its season opener.
The reason Robinson’s gut — or, rather, his chiseled six-pack abs — gave him a sign this season would be unlike any others was the time he spent with Salpointe Catholic strength and conditioning coach Carla Garrett, who competed in the 1992 Summer Olympics as a discus thrower and won silver medals at the 1991 and 1993 World Weightlifting Championships. Garrett and Robinson worked on his hip mobility and explosion, and Robinson said he noticed “a big change in my body.”
“I knew a big year was going to come from what we were doing before the season started,” Robinson said. “She just brought a whole new element to the team, so when she came, it was a benefit, for sure. … I felt like my hip mobility was good before Coach Garrett, but she made my hips crazy-flexible. But I’m still working on them.”
The 6-foot-1-inch, 200-pound Robinson was at his physical best all season thanks to Garrett’s coaching. Contributions from his teammates, including Ohio State-bound safety Lathan Ransom and UCLA-bound offensive lineman Bruno Fina, helped.
“Their work ethic was second-to-none,” said first-year Salpointe Catholic head coach Eric Rogers, who was an assistant on the now-retired Dennis Bene’s Salpointe staff in 2019 . “Those guys outworked everyone and they’re still grinding right now. They have that mentality that knows what it takes to play at the next level. … Not everyone has that and wants to work that hard. You can have all the talent in the world, but you still have to have that work ethic.”
Robinson opened the 2019 season with a set of goals: Win the first-ever Open Division state championship, rush for 3,000 yards and score 40 touchdowns.
Then there were the possible records that were in reach for Robinson leading into the season, such as the all-time Southern Arizona rushing record held by former Canyon del Oro High School and UA great Ka’Deem Carey at 5,701 yards, and the overall state rushing record.
“I wasn’t even thinking about it, because I don’t think about that stuff,” said Robinson, who will play at the University of Texas starting this fall. “If it comes, it comes.”
As the season progressed, Robinson broke record after record. He was already Salpointe Catholic’s all-time leading rusher, but he broke the Lancers’ single-game record — previously owned by him — with 430 yards and six touchdowns on 13 carries in a 68-34 win over Goodyear Desert Edge. Two weeks later, Robinson took Carey’s all-time Southern Arizona rushing title in a 62-0 win over Tucson High.
When Robinson broke his record, Carey was one of the first ones to reach out.
“He texted me and told me ‘This is what you’ve been working for.’ It was a blessing to get that,” Robinson said. “I would want someone to break that record as well so I could give back to that kid and celebrate with him. It’s just a great feeling that I could be an example to someone in the city. Breaking that record was a huge accomplishment for the young kids, because I want them to see that and know they can break it as well.”
The following week at Sahuaro, Robinson set Arizona’s big-school rushing record, passing former Tolleson running back Marcus Thomas’ mark of 5,8787. When Robinson broke the record, Bene informed the officials and play was stopped to honor Robinson’s achievement.
Robinson finished his high school career with 7,036 yards and a state-record 114 touchdowns.
Will Tucson ever see another player like Robinson? Who knows. But what the Texas-bound running back accomplished as a high schooler will be tough to duplicate.
“What he did and what he accomplished is surreal, it’s amazing. He’s such a talented player and so gifted,” Rogers said.
“But this is just the beginning for him. What he’s done in high school is just the tipping stone. He’s got such a great future ahead of him, I can’t wait to watch him. … He’s got some special things in store for him. We’re gonna be in for one heck of a ride.”
