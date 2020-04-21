Bijan Robinson's blistering season made 2019 one of the best high school seasons in Tucson history

When Robinson broke his record, Carey was one of the first ones to reach out.

“He texted me and told me ‘This is what you’ve been working for.’ It was a blessing to get that,” Robinson said. “I would want someone to break that record as well so I could give back to that kid and celebrate with him. It’s just a great feeling that I could be an example to someone in the city. Breaking that record was a huge accomplishment for the young kids, because I want them to see that and know they can break it as well.”

The following week at Sahuaro, Robinson set Arizona’s big-school rushing record, passing former Tolleson running back Marcus Thomas’ mark of 5,8787. When Robinson broke the record, Bene informed the officials and play was stopped to honor Robinson’s achievement.

Robinson finished his high school career with 7,036 yards and a state-record 114 touchdowns.

Will Tucson ever see another player like Robinson? Who knows. But what the Texas-bound running back accomplished as a high schooler will be tough to duplicate.

“What he did and what he accomplished is surreal, it’s amazing. He’s such a talented player and so gifted,” Rogers said.

“But this is just the beginning for him. What he’s done in high school is just the tipping stone. He’s got such a great future ahead of him, I can’t wait to watch him. … He’s got some special things in store for him. We’re gonna be in for one heck of a ride.”

