Boys track roundup: CDO's Barney finishes second in 110 hurdles; I-Ridge finishes third

MESA — After taking a substantial lead after one lap on a hot Saturday afternoon at Mesa Community College, Phoenix South Mountain senior Brian Fair Jr., couldn't hold off Red Mountain's Tyler Mathews in the end.

Mathews, a sophomore, crossed first to win the Division I boys 800-meter state championship in 1 minute, 51.39 seconds. Fair, nursing a quadriceps injury, finished at 1:51.41.

This was the first race of the day with temperatures hitting 100 degrees at the start of the Arizona Interscholastic Association high school state track and field championships.

South Mountain coach Dwayne Evans said that Fair was at about 80% to start the race, dealing with a slight quad injury. Two weeks earlier, Fair, running the 800 for only the third time in his life, set a state record in 1:50.12.

"He wasn't able to sprint it at the end," Evans said.

Fair said he felt the quad tighten up down the stretch.

"I felt like I was going to be able to push," Fair said. "But I felt my quad tighten up on me. I gave the best that I could."

For Mathews, his strategy of pacing himself in the pack before taking off in the last 400 meters paid off. This was his first state championship.

"I didn't want to try to stay too far ahead with Brian, because I knew he was going to start out pretty fast," Mathews said. "I just tried to stay ahead of everybody else."

Phoenix Desert Vista won the Division I state title with 107 points, followed by Chandler (89.50) and Mesa Red Mountain (59). Mesa Mountain View was fourth with 55.

Desert Vista was sparked a week earlier when it ran the second-fastest 4x800-meter relay in Arizona history at 7 minutes, 43.79 seconds behind the fast four of Noah Jodon, Gabe Parham, Ethan Bukowski and Nolan Billeter. The state record was posted in 2019 by Highland at 7:42.16.

In the 100 meters, Surprise Valley Vista junior Blaise Nelson won the championship in 10.82 seconds. Considering how hot it was, he was pleased to win, even though it wasn't a personal record.

"I was really focusing on my arms," Nelson said.

Nelson finished third in the 200 with Mountain Pointe's Jayden Davis winning in 21.90.

Chandler's 4x100 relay of Sammie Hunter, Geramiah Flunder, Otis Knapper and Michael King won the state title in 41.78, followed by Chandler Basha (41.84) and Chandler Hamilton (41.88).

Chandler senior Amar Elmore, a day earlier, took first in the discus at 190 feet, 8 inches..

Division II

Tagang Bawa of Queen Creek Casteel won the 110 hurdles in 14.48 seconds. He beat out runnerup Rowan Barney of Canyon del Oro. Barney ran it in 14.88.

Tempe McClintock's 4x100 of Donte Blackmon, Prince Conteh, Darrion Robinson and Avaunt Ortiz won state in 41.87.

Prince Conteh of McClintock won the 100 in 10.78 seconds. He raised his arms in triumph and fell to his knees afterwards.

McClintock captured the state title with 84 points, followed by Gilbert (58) and Ironwood Ridge (54).

There was no state record to be had in the 400 by Ortiz, who ran a sub-47-second at the Chandler Rotary meet at 46.69, which was the second-fastest high school time in the nation at the time in late March.

But he did win the 400 title in 47.04 seconds.

Ortiz came back later to take the 200 title in 21.50

"I just had to rest my body," Ortiz said about coming back from the 400 to win the 200. "I was trying to (break the state 400 record) but my body was dead, broken down or whatever. I continued to go strong."

On Friday, Mountain View senior Samuela Hala'ufia launched the farthest discus throw at any level this season at 191 feet, 1 inch to take the title.

Division III

Scottsdale Notre Dame senior John Ruvo had the fastest 100 time of all divisions in 10.75 seconds.

Queen Creek American Leadership Academy teammates Logan Hubler (14.21) and Kawai King (14.40) were 1 and 2 in the 110 hurdles. Hubler, quarterback of the school's Open Division state playoff team, is attending BYU to run track.

Hubler also won the 300 hurdles, defending his state title. His time was 38.08 seconds, a personal record. Octavious Joe of Poston Butte was second at 38.93.

"Today it was just to win," Hubler said. "I happened to PR in both of them. We're happy for them but we're more happy for the win."

Snowflake beat out ALA for the championship with 75.50 points. ALA had 54, followed by Shadow Mountain's 48.

Division IV

Jacob Holguin, a big part of Phoenix Arizona Lutheran's 2A state championship football team in the fall, won the 100 dash in 10.78 seconds. Closing fast on him was runnerup Geoffrey Gribble of Bisbee, running 10.86.

Holguin had a huge day. He also won the 200 in 21.98 and anchored the state champion 4x100 relay team that ran a school-record 42.69. Gideon Enter, Jorge Lomeli and Jackson Schaumberg joined Holguin on that relay team.

Thomas Koska of North Phoenix Prep won the 1600 in 4:18.37. Koska has a remarkable journey to the top medal stand. He was undergoing chemotherapy treatments in the fall during the cross country season for leukemia.

Koska was second in the 3200 at 9:39.87, finishing behind state champion Veritas Prep's Jon Barney, who ran 9:31.54.

Valley Christian won the state title with 96 points. Arizona Lutheran was second with 79.

