Caitlin Schmidt: Young athletes were ray of light during otherwise dark spring

A funny thing happened to me in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, after weeks and weeks of working from home and limited human interaction.

I found hope.

Hope for myself. Hope for the future. Hope for us all.

And it was all thanks to a bunch of teenagers.

When the Arizona Interscholastic Association announced the premature end the spring sports season on March 20, it was a decision that people who play, work in and cover local sports knew was coming. But that didn’t make it easier for anyone involved.

I immediately pitched the idea to my sports editor, Ryan Finley, to produce a project showcasing the best Southern Arizona high school athlete for each of the spring sports — a way to honor those who missed out on their season.

But the logistics were tough. How would we decide who was the best at their sport, and who were we to make that decision? We then expanded the project to showcase one athlete per school, and asked administrators to make the tough decisions.

That meant reaching out to more than 30 schools, some of whom were unable to pick just one athlete, completing dozens of interviews in just a few weeks and writing multiple stories each day.