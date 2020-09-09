Cam Gaddis becomes second Tucsonan to sign with Sugar Skulls for 2021 season

The Tucson Sugar Skulls continued adding players to its 2021 roster and signed Indoor Football League veteran defensive back Cam Gaddis on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-1-inch, 195-pound Gaddis, a Santa Rita High School and Pima College product, played for the Sugar Skulls in the franchise's inaugural season in 2019. Despite being inactive for the final five games of the '19 season, Gaddis contributed 33 tackles and tied for a team-best three interceptions.
Welcome back to the Boneyard, DB Cam Gaddis! The Tucson native @DBCoachGaddis has now played high school, college and professionally in his hometown, after he tied for the Sugar Skulls team lead with three interceptions in 2019. pic.twitter.com/eI8lbVx4Up— Tucson Sugar Skulls (@sugarskullsfb) September 9, 2020
Gaddis is the second Tucsonan to re-sign with the Sugar Skulls, joining defensive lineman Robert Metz.
Here's who the Sugar Skulls have signed for the '21 season:
- Cam Gaddis, DB (Pima College)
- Robert Metz, DL (Dixie State)
- Paul Harris, RB (Hawaii)
- Marquise Irvin, WR (Mercer)
- Daniel Bowen, K (St. Bonaventure)
- Justin Wyatt, DB (Troy)
- Pat Porter, DB (Washington State)
- TT Barber, LB (Middle Tennessee State)
