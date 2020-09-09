 Skip to main content
Cam Gaddis becomes second Tucsonan to sign with Sugar Skulls for 2021 season

Tucson Sugar Skulls practice

“It’s faster and different, but it’s football at the same time,” Cam Gaddis, in black, says of indoor football. Gaddis played at Santa Rita High School and Pima Community College.

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star

The Tucson Sugar Skulls continued adding players to its 2021 roster and signed Indoor Football League veteran defensive back Cam Gaddis on Wednesday. 

The 6-foot-1-inch, 195-pound Gaddis, a Santa Rita High School and Pima College product, played for the Sugar Skulls in the franchise's inaugural season in 2019. Despite being inactive for the final five games of the '19 season, Gaddis contributed 33 tackles and tied for a team-best three interceptions. 

Gaddis is the second Tucsonan to re-sign with the Sugar Skulls, joining defensive lineman Robert Metz. 

Here's who the Sugar Skulls have signed for the '21 season: 

  • Cam Gaddis, DB (Pima College)
  • Robert Metz, DL (Dixie State)
  • Paul Harris, RB (Hawaii)
  • Marquise Irvin, WR (Mercer)
  • Daniel Bowen, K (St. Bonaventure)
  • Justin Wyatt, DB (Troy)
  • Pat Porter, DB (Washington State)
  • TT Barber, LB (Middle Tennessee State)

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

