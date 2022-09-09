 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story editor's pick
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Cameron Hackworth's 6 TDs lift Sabino over Sahuaro for third straight win in east-side rivalry

An “overrated” chant was directed towards Sabino quarterback Cameron Hackworth in the early minutes of the Sabercats’ 41-20 win over east-side rival Sahuaro on Friday.

From that moment, Hackworth, who was named by the Star as a top-10 player entering this season, scored all six of Sabino’s touchdowns — five passing, one rushing — to lead the Sabercats to their third straight win over Sahuaro.

"Yeah, I heard the 'overrated' chants, but fans in the crowd don't really get to me. It's all about my brothers and what I got going on the field. None of that outside stuff matters to me," Hackworth said.

On Sabino's second possession, Hackworth gave Sabino a 7-0 edge in the first quarter with a 41-yard touchdown strike to senior wide receiver Jeremy Gigstad. Sahuaro answered with a methodical drive that resulted in Cougars running back Nehemiah Watson scoring on a six-yard run, but the failed two-point conversion kept Sabino in front 7-6 with 11:45 left in the first half. 

People are also reading…

Sabino scored 27 unanswered points to grab a 34-6 lead entering the fourth quarter. Hackworth also completed touchdown passes to Savaughn Berryhill, Shamar Berryhill and Devon Waxwood. Through three games, Hackworth has 15 all-purpose touchdowns and no interceptions.

"I love when he finds the end zone, because he seems to do it quite a bit," said Sabino head coach Ryan McBrayer. "He's the ultimate leader. Sometimes he's calling his own play and tells me what he sees, so with him and our offensive coordinator Sly Lewis working in tandem, those guys are running a heck of a show." 

Hackworth also had an interception as a defensive back for the Sabercats. Sahuaro scored two late touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a 25-yard run by Watson, but the Sabercats coasted to their third win of the season. So far, Sabino is averaging 43 points per game this season.  

"Any time you go up against Sahuaro, the juices are flowing," McBrayer said. "When you look back and have more points than the Sahuaro Cougars, it's a good day. ... We knew we had our work cut out for us, but when you have special athletes like we do, you just gotta keep it moving." 

Up next: Sabino (3-0) will face Palo Verde next Friday, while Sahuaro (2-0) will have a bye. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News