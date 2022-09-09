Cameron Hackworth's 6 touchdowns lifts Sabino over Sahuaro for third straight win in east-side rivalry

An “overrated” chant was directed towards Sabino quarterback Cameron Hackworth in the early minutes of the Sabercats’ 41-20 win over east-side rival Sahuaro on Friday.

From that moment, Hackworth, who was named by the Star as a top-10 player entering this season, scored all six of Sabino’s touchdowns — five passing, one rushing — to lead the Sabercats to their third straight win over Sahuaro.

"Yeah, I heard the 'overrated' chants, but fans in the crowd don't really get to me. It's all about my brothers and what I got going on the field. None of that outside stuff matters to me," Hackworth said.

On Sabino's second possession, Hackworth gave Sabino a 7-0 edge in the first quarter with a 41-yard touchdown strike to senior wide receiver Jeremy Gigstad. Sahuaro answered with a methodical drive that resulted in Cougars running back Nehemiah Watson scoring on a six-yard run, but the failed two-point conversion kept Sabino in front 7-6 with 11:45 left in the first half.

Sabino scored 27 unanswered points to grab a 34-6 lead entering the fourth quarter. Hackworth also completed touchdown passes to Savaughn Berryhill, Shamar Berryhill and Devon Waxwood. Through three games, Hackworth has 15 all-purpose touchdowns and no interceptions.

"I love when he finds the end zone, because he seems to do it quite a bit," said Sabino head coach Ryan McBrayer. "He's the ultimate leader. Sometimes he's calling his own play and tells me what he sees, so with him and our offensive coordinator Sly Lewis working in tandem, those guys are running a heck of a show."

Hackworth also had an interception as a defensive back for the Sabercats. Sahuaro scored two late touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including a 25-yard run by Watson, but the Sabercats coasted to their third win of the season. So far, Sabino is averaging 43 points per game this season.

"Any time you go up against Sahuaro, the juices are flowing," McBrayer said. "When you look back and have more points than the Sahuaro Cougars, it's a good day. ... We knew we had our work cut out for us, but when you have special athletes like we do, you just gotta keep it moving."

Up next: Sabino (3-0) will face Palo Verde next Friday, while Sahuaro (2-0) will have a bye.