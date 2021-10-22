Canyon del Oro pushes win streak to five with rout of Pueblo

Youthful Canyon del Oro High School scored 47 points in the first three quarters at Pueblo to run its winning streak to five games.

No. 18 CDO (5-3) beat the No. 35 Warriors 47-0 on Friday night to continue its turnaround from an 0-3 start.

“We were able to hit some big plays early and I think got them passing the ball a lot, probably a little bit out of their routine and we were able to capitalize on that and rest some guys a little bit and get some guys that deserved to get in there as well,” said CDO coach Dustin Peace. “Every game’s been close up to this point so (laughs) so I can rest my emotions a little bit but no time to rest too long because we have a big turn around next week.”

CDO junior quarterback Caden Dawes was 8 for 9 for 315 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions.

The Dorados scored four touchdowns that were at least 20 yards.

“I think we played good, scored a lot,” Dawes said. “We clicked on all cylinders. A few penalties we usually don’t get, a few fumbles held us back a little bit in the beginning and after that we were good.”

Dorado sophomore Alex Vargas ran for 78 yards on nine rushes and sophomore Jose Alba ran for 46 yards on six carries. Both scored touchdowns.