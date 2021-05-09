Catalina Foothills boys, girls sweep team tennis championships

Catalina Foothills' boys and girls tennis teams swept the state team tennis championships on Saturday, continuing a run of success for one of Southern Arizona's high school powers. Neither team lost a single match during their runs through the Division II brackets.

The third-seeded Falcons girls beat ninth-seeded Waddell Canyon View 5-0 in Saturday's final at Paseo Raquet Center in Glendale. They advanced to the team final after topping second-seeded Cave Creek Cactus Shadows in the semifinals.

Foothills' boys won the Division II state title as a No. 7 seed, beating fifth-seeded Paradise Valley 5-0 in the final. Their dominant final came after wins over Casa Grande, Goodyear Estrella Foothills and Nogales.

"It always feels good and it feels back to normal, but it was a lot of adversity getting here," Catalina Foothills head coach Jeff Bloomberg told The Arizona Republic. "Everybody started the season late. For our schedule, we couldn't leave town. (Our Catalina Foothills) kids all have to provide transportation to every match including up here at the state tournament. We were seeded seventh, and they just dug in and had a belief they were gonna do it."

Top-seeded Jared Perry won the Division II boys singles title, beating Phoenix Greenway's Matthew Johanson 6-2, 6-7, 7-5. Top-seeded Emily Flowers of Foothills won the girls singles title, beating Brooke Belitz of Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep 6-3, 6-0 in the final. She topped Salpointe Catholic's Paulette Careaga 6-1, 6-1 in the semis. The doubles team of Foothills' Abbigail Mulick and Annabelle Mulick made the D-II doubles final, but fell to Madeline Monroy and Kambra Roles of Canyon View.