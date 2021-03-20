Catalina Foothills reaches mountaintop with Class 5A state title win over Peoria Centennial

Catalina Foothills controlled the glass in the first half, out-rebounding Centennial, 26-18. Senior Carson Peabody led the Falcons with five boards.

The Falcons led despite losing star big man Will Menaugh to foul trouble in the first half. The future Arizona Wildcats walk-on played just four first-half minutes and sat on the bench for the entire second quarter after picking up two fouls.

With Menaugh in foul trouble, the Coyotes attacked the rim. Centennial guard Jake Lifgren drew a foul on Menaugh less than three minutes into the third quarter. A frustrated Menaugh traipsed to the Catalina Foothills sideline. The 6-foot-10-inch center finished with seven pounds and two rebounds.

“It was really rough,” Menaugh said. “I don’t have anyone to blame but myself. I had two early fouls in the first, and it didn’t get much better after that. … I’m happy we won, it can’t get better than that. But I personally wish I had played better and been more careful with fouls.”

The Falcons instead pushed the tempo and stayed poised, even when Centennial broke out a 2-2-1 full-court press.