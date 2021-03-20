Catalina Foothills reaches mountaintop with Class 5A state title win over Peoria Centennial

GILBERT — Getting over a postseason hump can be a daunting task for any team.
Just ask Catalina Foothills High School’s boys basketball team, which was eliminated in the state semifinals three years in a row.
Catalina Foothills moved up from Class 4A to Class 5A this season, which meant that even once the Falcons moved past the semis on Thursday, they drew top-seeded powerhouse Peoria Centennial in the championship game.
In front of a half-filled, mask-required gym at Gilbert Mesquite High School, Catalina Foothills (19-1) cruised by the Coyotes, 59-45, to win the school’s first-ever boys basketball state championship in head coach Doug D’Amore’s eighth season at the helm. Centennial fell to 18-2.
“It’s incredible,” said Catalina Foothills senior forward Trace Comeau, who finished with a team-high 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting. “It’s been the dream to win a state championship since we started playing high school basketball. … We have a really good coach and great teammates, so just embraced the challenge instead of being down on ourselves thinking we wouldn’t be able to get as far. We stepped up to the plate.
“For three consecutive years, we’ve been ousted in the semifinal, and it’s the most heartbreaking feeling. To get this far and finally achieve our goal, it’s the most heartwarming feeling ever. I couldn’t imagine this feeling being this great.”
Catalina Foothills controlled the glass in the first half, out-rebounding Centennial, 26-18. Senior Carson Peabody led the Falcons with five boards.
The Falcons led despite losing star big man Will Menaugh to foul trouble in the first half. The future Arizona Wildcats walk-on played just four first-half minutes and sat on the bench for the entire second quarter after picking up two fouls.
With Menaugh in foul trouble, the Coyotes attacked the rim. Centennial guard Jake Lifgren drew a foul on Menaugh less than three minutes into the third quarter. A frustrated Menaugh traipsed to the Catalina Foothills sideline. The 6-foot-10-inch center finished with seven pounds and two rebounds.
“It was really rough,” Menaugh said. “I don’t have anyone to blame but myself. I had two early fouls in the first, and it didn’t get much better after that. … I’m happy we won, it can’t get better than that. But I personally wish I had played better and been more careful with fouls.”
The Falcons instead pushed the tempo and stayed poised, even when Centennial broke out a 2-2-1 full-court press.
“We knew they were gonna come with that press. It’s not a press that’s going to make you turn the ball over to them, but they’re forcing you to make a mistake,” Comeau said. “So in the locker room, we were very keen on being smart with the ball and being patient since the clock was in our favor.”
Senior Dylan Hadley’s buzzer-beating basket to end the third quarter gave Catalina Foothills a 41-30 advantage going into the final period of play, and the Falcons countered every defensive attack Centennial deployed.
Hadley scored 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting, and Peabody finished with nine points and nine rebounds.
Hadley and Peabody are two of four seniors, along with Menaugh and Comeau, to letter all four years on the varsity team. Foothills’ victory capped an 11-game winning streak dating back to Feb. 20.
“It feels amazing,” said Menaugh. “You can’t ask for a better ending to your senior season. It means everything to be here and be state champs with my best friends. … Words can’t describe it, it’s such an amazing feeling.”