Catalina Foothills uses two big plays to get by Sahuarita

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice… well the Catalina Foothills defense wasn’t going to get fooled again.
When Sahuarita running back Anthony Giarraputo dropped back to pass the first time, he connected on a 49-yard touchdown to James Minor in the second quarter, the Mustangs' only score. The second time, on fourth down from the Catalina Foothills’ 9-yard line, the Falcons were ready.
As safety Devin Bynum hauled in the pivotal interception, Catalina Foothills could feel the victory in its grasp. Two plays later wide receiver Garrick Krautz burst past a host of Mustangs for a game-sealing 85-yard touchdown catch. Even without their head coach, Darius Kelly, due to precautionary COVID reasons, the Falcons (1-0) had survived the season opener 14-6.
“We used that motivation to play for him and used that intensity to keep it going for all four quarters,” linebacker Luis Perez said. “We expect him to return real soon.”
After waiting weeks to kick off their season, the Falcons didn’t waste any time getting on the board first.
After a long kickoff return by the Mustangs (0-2), Catalina Foothills’ defense forced a turnover on downs and on its first play from scrimmage, sophomore running back Eden Bae raced 75 yards up the right sideline to paydirt. It was an unforgettable moment for Bae, who finished with 103 yards on 12 carries in his varsity debut.
“That was my first play on varsity, so I was so nervous,” he said. “I saw the outside and just took it. I was just running for my life.”
But Sahuarita quickly extinguished that spark, as its defense held Catalina Foothills just 45 yards on 33 plays outside of those two big scores.
“Going into this type of adversity for these kids, as I think we have nine kids that are out, what a great job from them,” Sahuarita coach Don Watt said. “We were within two points for the longest time and then they hit that long pass. The defense kept us in the game.”
Sahuarita had similar issues moving the ball, as the offensive line couldn’t make any room for its triple-option offense. Fullback Adam Gonzales pounded away to no avail, rushing 11 times for 37 yards, and while Giarraputo showed some flashes, tallying nine carries for 34 yards and four catches for 46 yards, he never was able to break free thanks to the stout Catalina Foothills. Perez led the way with four tackles for loss, including two bone-crushing sacks.
“Our defense was on the field for most of the game, but we balled out,” Perez said. “We locked it down, gave them a couple of big losses and just ate them up.”
Catalina Foothills marches on to host Canyon Del Oro next week, while Sahuarita, like so many other teams this season, is left looking for an opponent, after Douglas said it will have to cancel next week’s contest.
“Anything just to let the boys play,” Watt said. “I really don’t care who we’re playing, we just want the kids to play.”
Catalina Foothills vs Sahuarita
