CDO quarterback Caden Dawes — and the Dorados — are red-hot

Canyon del Oro junior quarterback Caden Dawes’ varsity football career got off to a slow start.

Things have certainly changed.

On Friday, Dawes led CDO to a 47-0 win at Pueblo. He completed 8 of 9 passes for 315 yards and threw for touchdowns of 75, 20, 44 and 65 yards. He did not turn the ball over.

Since starting their season 0-3, the Dorados have won five straight.

“I think it was great,” said Dawes about his outing. “We aired it out a lot more, had a lot of passing touchdowns, trusted my receivers, put it places where they could get it.”

CDO coach Dustin Peace said it’s amazing to see Dawes’ long passes and the connection with his receivers. Six Dorados caught passes at Pueblo.

"He’s been the difference in our offense,” Peace said. “Early in the season, he was a brand new quarterback, didn’t have any reps, we weren’t sure if he was the quarterback completely and now we know and everybody knows and I think the city knows.”

Dawes made his debut on Sept. 3 at powerhouse Salpointe Catholic, completing 1 of 3 passes for 18 yards in a 56-0 loss.