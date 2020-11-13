 Skip to main content
CDO routs Ironwood Ridge on Senior Night behind Montana Neustadter's 5 touchdowns
Teammates celebrate with Canyon del Oro's Dustin Shelley (4) after Sheeley scored a touchdown during the first half of CDO vs Ironwood Ridge's high school football game at CDO, 25 W. Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley, Ariz. on Nov. 13, 2020.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Friday night's north-side rivalry game between Canyon del Oro and Ironwood Ridge was filled with emotions for a number of reasons, mostly on the Dorados' sideline. 

For starters, CDO hadn't faced Ironwood Ridge in three years, and the Dorados hadn't beaten the Nighthawks since 2010, when Tucson football legend Ka'Deem Carey was a star at CDO. Plus, the frenemies are familiar with each other considering the players on. both sides have grown up in the same area of north Tucson, and IRHS head coach James Hardy was on Dustin Peace's staff at CDO prior to accepting the job at Ironwood Ridge. 

On Senior Night, the decade-long drought came to an end in CDO's (2-1) dominant 35-6 win over the Nighthawks (0-2).  

"They've been practicing with Ironwood Ridge all summer," Peace said. "They've been at the park, playing 7-on-7 and they know the guys well. It was a good competitive game, and that was the best we've looked." 

After a scoreless first quarter, CDO blocked Ironwood Ridge's 25-yard field-goal attempt. After the Dorados took over on downs, CDO senior quarterback Montana Neustadter rushed for a 5-yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead, following a crucial pass to tight end Dustin Sheeley on 3rd and 7 to extend the drive in the red zone. 

Canyon del Oro's Stevie Rocker (6) runs the ball past the line of scrimmage during the first half of CDO vs Ironwood Ridge's high school football game at CDO, 25 W. Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley, Ariz. on Nov. 13, 2020.

Special teams woes continued for Ironwood Ridge. 

On the ensuing kickoff, Ironwood Ridge muffed the return and CDO retained possession. 

"We made some huge plays at the right time," Peace said. 

With less than 10 seconds until halftime, Montana connected with Sheeley for his first passing touchdown of the night, which gave CDO a 14-0 lead at halftime. 

However, the Dorados had to finish out the game without their star player, Arizona Wildcats running back commit Stevie Rocker, who exited the game with an ankle injury, the fourth one he's had in as many years at CDO. 

Canyon del Oro's Damian Cline (28) stiff arms Ironwood Ridge's Luke Fanelli (19) during the second half of CDO's 35-6 win over Ironwood Ridge at CDO, 25 W. Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley, Ariz. on Nov. 13, 2020.

"Four-for-four is what it is," Peace said. "I'm heartbroken for the kid. It seems like a repeat over the last four years. He seems to be in better spirits. We're gonna support him as a family and help him get through this. ... He's got a football career ahead of him, but it stinks that this is how CDO has been for him — injury-plagued. I feel for the kid." 

Without Rocker, Peace turned to his dual-threat quarterback to bring CDO home. 

"When Stevie went out, I told him, 'It's on your shoulders, brother,'" Peace said. 

After Sheeley's interception to start the second half, Neustadter rushed in for a 12-yard touchdown to put CDO ahead 21-0. Neustadter scored another rushing touchdown just before the third quarter. 

Trailing 28-0 in the fourth quarter, Ironwood Ridge's final hope of staying within arm's reach was gone after the Nighthawks fumbled on the CDO 7-yard line. Neustadter threw the final haymaker of the night with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Damian Cline. Neustadter finished the night with 5 touchdowns — three with his feet and two through the air. 

Canyon del Oro's Montana Neustadter (9), seen here in a game two weeks ago, accounted for five touchdowns as CDO routed Ironwood Ridge on Friday night.

"By far probably one of my best games. ... It wasn't just me, our team made good plays," Neustadter. 

CDO has one more home game left on its schedule, a Dec. 10 contest against Walden Grove, but the murkiness of finishing the season amid the COVID-19 pandemic directed the Dorados to hold Senior Night ceremonies on Friday. Prior to kickoff, CDO recognized the 30 seniors on its 43-player roster. 

"I couldn't be more happier for these seniors," said Peace. 

If Friday was the last time the seniors, including Neustadter and Rocker, stepped foot on CDO's field for a game, a win over rival Ironwood Ridge isn't escaping the memory bank for the Dorados. 

"All of us are going to remember this game for the rest of our lives," Neustadter said.

"It was something special."

Check out the photo gallery of CDO's win over Ironwood Ridge here: 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

