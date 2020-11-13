CDO routs Ironwood Ridge on Senior Night behind Montana Neustadter's 5 touchdowns

On the ensuing kickoff, Ironwood Ridge muffed the return and CDO retained possession.

"We made some huge plays at the right time," Peace said.

With less than 10 seconds until halftime, Montana connected with Sheeley for his first passing touchdown of the night, which gave CDO a 14-0 lead at halftime.

However, the Dorados had to finish out the game without their star player, Arizona Wildcats running back commit Stevie Rocker, who exited the game with an ankle injury, the fourth one he's had in as many years at CDO.

"Four-for-four is what it is," Peace said. "I'm heartbroken for the kid. It seems like a repeat over the last four years. He seems to be in better spirits. We're gonna support him as a family and help him get through this. ... He's got a football career ahead of him, but it stinks that this is how CDO has been for him — injury-plagued. I feel for the kid."

CDO head coach Dustin Peace on the Dorados’ 35-6 win over Ironwood Ridge, their first victory over the Nighthawks since 2010: pic.twitter.com/qLEotWytF5 — High School Sports (@HSTucson) November 14, 2020