CDO, Salpointe win semifinal games, will play Monday for 4A state title; Nogales in elimination game

Arizona Daily Star
Canyon del Oro and Salpointe Catholic will play Monday for a state championship in baseball.
Top-seeded Nogales' road, however, just got a bit harder.
The Apaches lost to Scottsdale Desert Mountain 5-3 in nine innings on Wednesday night at Hohokam Stadium, forcing a winner-take-all playoff game on Thursday night. The teams will reconvene at the same stadium at 6:30 p.m, with the winner advancing to the Class 5A state final.
Salpointe and CDO avoided such drama by dispatching their loser's-bracket opponents on Wednesday night. The Lancers beat Walden Grove 5-4 to punch their ticket to Monday's Class 4A state final; there, they'll take on the Dorados, who beat Gilbert Mesquite 5-3.
Here's a look at Wednesday's scores, Thursday's games … and what's on tap for next week. Games will be added if — and when — more Southern Arizona teams advance:
WEDNESDAY
BASEBALL Class 5A state semifinals (double-elimination bracket)
No. 9 Scottsdale Desert Mountain 5, No. 1 Nogales 3, 9 innings
Class 4A state semifinals (double-elimination bracket)
No. 4 Canyon del Oro 5, No. 5 Gilbert Mesquite 3
No. 3 Salpointe Catholic 5, No. 2 Walden Grove 4
THURSDAY BASEBALL Class 5A state semifinals, elimination game
No. 9 Scottsdale Desert Mountain vs. No. 1 Nogales at Hohokam Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL Class 5A state semifinals (double-elimination bracket)
No. 3 Catalina Foothills vs. No. 1 Surprise Willow Canyon at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 5:30 p.m.
Note: If Foothills wins Thursday's game, the teams will play an elimination game later in the evening. Class 4A state semifinals (double-elimination bracket)
No. 7 Cottonwood Mingus vs. No. 1 Salpointe. Catholic at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 5:30 p.m.
No. 4 Paradise Honors vs. No. 2 Canyon del Oro at Rose Mofford Softball Complex, 5:30 p.m.
Note: If Mingus or Paradise Honors wins, the teams will play an elimination game later in the evening. BOYS VOLLEYBALL Class 5A state semifinals
No. 4 Peoria Sunrise Mountain at No. 1 Cienega, 6 p.m.
Class 4A state semifinals
No. 3 ALA-Gilbert North at No. 2 Salpointe Catholic, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY SOFTBALL Class 3A state title game
No. 2 Winslow vs. No. 1 Sabino at Farrington Softball Stadium, 3 p.m.
MONDAY BASEBALL Class 4A state championship game
No. 4 Canyon del Oro vs. No. 3 Salpointe Catholic at Tempe Diablo Stadium, 7 p.m.
Photos: CDO wins, advances to Class 4A state baseball championship game
CDO vs. Mesquite, 4A baseball, 2022
Canyon del Oro’s Michael Jones (1) gets greeted at home plate by Sam Martinez (5) after scoring against Mesquite during their 4A semifinal game at Tempe Diablo Stadium Wednesday, May. 11, 2022.
Darryl Webb / Special for the Arizona Daily Star
CDO vs. Mesquite, 4A baseball, 2022
Canyon del Oro pitcher Blake Lehmbeck tosses the ball to first base against Mesquite during their 4A semifinal game at Tempe Diablo Stadium Wednesday, May. 11, 2022.
Darryl Webb / Special for the Arizona Daily Star
CDO vs. Mesquite, 4A baseball, 2022
Canyon del Oro’s Blake Lehmbeck delivers a pitch against Mesquite during their 4A semifinal game at Tempe Diablo Stadium Wednesday, May. 11, 2022.
Darryl Webb / Special for the Arizona Daily Star
CDO vs. Mesquite, 4A baseball, 2022
Canyon del Oro coach Jason Hisey congratulates Michael Jones (1) after scoring against Mesquite during their 4A semifinal game at Tempe Diablo Stadium Wednesday, May. 11, 2022.
Darryl Webb / Special for the Arizona Daily Star
CDO vs. Mesquite, 4A baseball, 2022
Canyon del Oro players huddle on the mound during their 4A semifinal game against Mesquite at Tempe Diablo Stadium Wednesday, May. 11, 2022.
Darryl Webb / Special for the Arizona Daily Star
CDO vs. Mesquite, 4A baseball, 2022
Canyon del Oro’s DJ Barrett has his hand stepped on after being tagged out by Mesquite’s catcher Tariq Freeny during their 4A semifinal game at Tempe Diablo Stadium Wednesday, May. 11, 2022.
Darryl Webb / Special for the Arizona Daily Star
CDO vs. Mesquite, 4A baseball, 2022
Canyon del Oro’s Austin Madsen celebrates as he runs home against Mesquite in the sixth inning during their 4A semifinal game at Tempe Diablo Stadium Wednesday, May. 11, 2022.
Darryl Webb / Special for the Arizona Daily Star
CDO vs. Mesquite, 4A baseball, 2022
Canyon del Oro third baseman Michael Jones fields a hopper against Mesquite during their 4A semifinal game at Tempe Diablo Stadium Wednesday, May. 11, 2022.
Darryl Webb / Special for the Arizona Daily Star
CDO vs. Mesquite, 4A baseball, 2022
Canyon del Oro shortstop Dominic Felix throws to first base against Mesquite during their 4A semifinal game at Tempe Diablo Stadium Wednesday, May. 11, 2022.
Darryl Webb / Special for the Arizona Daily Star
CDO vs. Mesquite, 4A baseball, 2022
Canyon del Oro shortstop Dominic Felix fields a hopper against Mesquite during their 4A semifinal game at Tempe Diablo Stadium Wednesday, May. 11, 2022.
Darryl Webb / Special for the Arizona Daily Star
CDO vs. Mesquite, 4A baseball, 2022
Canyon del Oro players celebrate their win over Mesquite at the end of their 4A semifinal game at Tempe Diablo Stadium Wednesday, May. 11, 2022.
Darryl Webb / Special for the Arizona Daily Star
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!