CDO senior Alex Marion hasn't looked back since flipping to football

Alex Marion’s teammates implored him to do the stunt. After an emotional Senior Night victory against a rival school, there could be no better way for the team to cap off the night.
“Come on Alex, let’s see it.”
“You got this Alex.”
With a reluctant smile, the 5-foot-8 senior wide receiver/cornerback at Canyon del Oro High School took one last look at the 20-or-so eager-looking teammates, then started somersaulting backward.
In one simultaneous process, his feet went into the air with his hands meeting the ground where he propelled himself back upright, repeating the process two more times before culminating the routine in a backflip he landed with ease.
His teammates erupted in cheers for Marion just as loud as they had been during the team’s five touchdowns last week in a 35-6 win against Ironwood Ridge — the Dorados’ first win against their rival in 10 years.
Marion’s final home game at CDO ended on a high note off the field, but it also reaffirmed a life-changing decision he had made after his freshman year of high school.
Just three years earlier, Marion had little-to-no knowledge of the game of football, had never put on pads or even played it in the backyard. Up until sophomore year, he had been a dancer and a gymnast — the reason why he easily amazed his teammates with his mid-air theatrics.
“I know I’m not great at football still, but that’s what makes me want to keep going because I want to get better and this is my last year,” he said.
‘I liked being in the air’
At a young age, Marion developed a passion for jumping over anything that stood in his path. He had first taken up dance classes early on — namely ballet and hip hop. He enjoyed the movements of each and a natural next step for him was to transition to gymnastics — a sport where he could combine the fluidity of dance with acrobatics.
“I liked being in the air,” Marion said. “The coaches were focused on me and helping me get better as an individual.”
By the time he reached middle school, Alex participated in gymnastics competitions on a regular basis. He had an innate ability to jump, twirl and flip his body in eye-dazzling ways.
He stayed with the sport through his first year at CDO in 2017 yet found maintaining a balance between his hobby and school to be difficult. Factoring that into long car rides to practice every day, an increase in price for his age group and Alex realizing that he didn’t want to be a gymnast in college, Alex and his parents felt it best to back away from the sport.
“It was fun but I wasn’t very serious about trying to do it for a career anymore,” he said.
Twisted around
Marion had been used to contorting his body in weird ways during the nine years of gymnastics, but this felt unlike anything he’d experienced before. At his first football practice at CDO, the then-sophomore dressed in foreign, bulky shoulder pads and got placed in a team tackling drill called ‘pursuit’.
It didn’t go well.
“I got hit and my helmet wasn’t tight enough, so my head twisted a bit inside of it,” he recalled. “I was pretty much fine but getting tackled full speed is much different than falling on the ground in gymnastics.”
Prior to that day, Marion spent time contemplating if he was going to take on another hobby and finally decided on football. His father, Chris Marion, played tight end and defensive end at CDO during the early 1990s which influenced Alex to try out.
Though football still required a time commitment and an athletic fee, Alex could be home earlier after school, and the cost of football was still considerably cheaper than gymnastics.
Before the 2018 season started, Marion went into the office of CDO head coach Dustin Peace to tell him that, despite not knowing how to catch a football or how to tackle somebody, he wanted to be a part of the team.
“We welcomed him with open arms,” Peace said. “I thought how courageous it is really to step outside the box of what he’s normally used to.”
Peace’s coaching philosophy is that football can be for anybody and you will have a role on the team no matter how big or small.
In his first season, Marion said he “had a hard time adjusting” and saw little playing time. It was a reality he understood but didn’t feel satisfied with. He made a commitment that offseason to embrace the game and invest in becoming a better player. The summer going into his junior year, he spent more time at individual practices players on the team organized, watching YouTube videos on drills and bulking up.
“I started to feel a part of the team more when I just started trying to make an effort to do things better,” he said. “You have to aim to be the best of yourself, raise your standards, beyond what you’re already trying to get to get noticed. And be that person that you want to be.”
The block
Marion has since found a home and carved out role on the CDO football team, playing as both a backup wide receiver and corner. During team get-togethers, Marion told stories about his background of gymnastics and the obstacles he has faced changing sports in the middle of high school.
“His teammates and our coaches have a lot of respect for him,” Peace said.
He isn’t one of the team’s best wideouts, though he is certainly one of the group’s better run blockers.
“It’s just like gymnastics,” Marion explained. “You’re pushing against things or you’re pushing against your own weight. I’m good at pushing or blocking a defender.”
His natural strength was on display against Ironwood Ridge last Friday as he opened a path that sprung quarterback Montana Neustadter loose for a touchdown run to give the Dorados a 21-0 lead.
“The receivers coach looked at me and yelled ‘He blocked!’,” Peace said. “We were just ecstatic he got an opportunity and executed.”
As for his famous flip, Marion has shown it off in practice a few times but is otherwise hesitant to go through with it nowadays as his flexibility has worn off.
“That night, the energy and everyone yelling at me to do it,” he laughed. “I just felt like this could be my last game, so I just sent it.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!