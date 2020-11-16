CDO senior Alex Marion hasn't looked back since flipping to football

“I know I’m not great at football still, but that’s what makes me want to keep going because I want to get better and this is my last year,” he said.

‘I liked being in the air’

At a young age, Marion developed a passion for jumping over anything that stood in his path. He had first taken up dance classes early on — namely ballet and hip hop. He enjoyed the movements of each and a natural next step for him was to transition to gymnastics — a sport where he could combine the fluidity of dance with acrobatics.

“I liked being in the air,” Marion said. “The coaches were focused on me and helping me get better as an individual.”

By the time he reached middle school, Alex participated in gymnastics competitions on a regular basis. He had an innate ability to jump, twirl and flip his body in eye-dazzling ways.

He stayed with the sport through his first year at CDO in 2017 yet found maintaining a balance between his hobby and school to be difficult. Factoring that into long car rides to practice every day, an increase in price for his age group and Alex realizing that he didn’t want to be a gymnast in college, Alex and his parents felt it best to back away from the sport.