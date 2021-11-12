CDO shows season's growth with 49-19 win over Sahuaro

A spot in the playoffs was on the line, so Canyon del Oro wasn’t going to waste any time, even a few seconds, Friday against Sahuaro.
After junior receiver Zack Rogowski nabbed a one-handed touchdown catch, the Dorados recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. There were only seven seconds left before halftime, but Dawes made them count. He found sophomore receiver Chase Laux, who tiptoed the sideline and dashed just inside the pylon for a backbreaking score. The Dorados (6-4) never looked back, winning 49-19.
“We definitely tried to put an exclamation mark on this one,” Dawes said. “We knew we had to come out here and win it and make sure we had another week.”
That attitude has been the catalyst for the team’s 6-1 run to end the regular season — its only loss in that span coming to undefeated Casa Grande.
When CDO started 0-3, coach Dustin Peace knew his team had potential. But with a junior quarterback and a slew of sophomore contributors players, the team needed some time to find its rhythm. The defense tended to let up some big plays. Even Friday, the Dorados had trouble containing Sahuaro receiver Alex Vales, who had 178 total yards with three touchdowns, but Peace can still see the progress that has been made.
“To me, this is why you coach, to see that growth and contribute to that growth,” Peace said. “That’s where you know you have good things around you, good coaches, parents and kids that are all buying into the program.”
Part of that progress is not letting the opponent get comfortable.
CDO took a 7-0 lead on the fourth play of the game when Dawes found junior receiver Daylon Beck for a 41-yard touchdown. Two plays later, Beck intercepted a pass and ran 35 yards to the end zone.
After Sahuaro (1-8) started to gain some momentum on its second drive, CDO forced a fumble, which sophomore linebacker Stayton Brooks scooped up and carried all the way to the Sahuaro 9-yard line. Junior linebacker Zane King also got into the mix, recording a safety right before the end of the first quarter.
To be that disruptive shows how far the Dorados have come defensively after allowing 56 points in the season-opening loss to Salpointe Catholic. Add in Dawes, who completed 12 of 20 passes for 213 yards with three touchdowns, and this potent offense, and Peace feels they can make some noise in the Class 4A state tournament
“We’ve grown a lot this season,” Peace said. “Whoever we play, they’ll see it. We’re not the normal 11 or 12 seed.”