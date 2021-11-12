CDO shows season's growth with 49-19 win over Sahuaro

A spot in the playoffs was on the line, so Canyon del Oro wasn’t going to waste any time, even a few seconds, Friday against Sahuaro.

After junior receiver Zack Rogowski nabbed a one-handed touchdown catch, the Dorados recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. There were only seven seconds left before halftime, but Dawes made them count. He found sophomore receiver Chase Laux, who tiptoed the sideline and dashed just inside the pylon for a backbreaking score. The Dorados (6-4) never looked back, winning 49-19.

“We definitely tried to put an exclamation mark on this one,” Dawes said. “We knew we had to come out here and win it and make sure we had another week.”

That attitude has been the catalyst for the team’s 6-1 run to end the regular season — its only loss in that span coming to undefeated Casa Grande.

When CDO started 0-3, coach Dustin Peace knew his team had potential. But with a junior quarterback and a slew of sophomore contributors players, the team needed some time to find its rhythm. The defense tended to let up some big plays. Even Friday, the Dorados had trouble containing Sahuaro receiver Alex Vales, who had 178 total yards with three touchdowns, but Peace can still see the progress that has been made.