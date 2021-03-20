Chandler Seton Catholic outlasts Salpointe Catholic in Class 4A girls title game

AVONDALE — Chandler Seton Catholic junior guard Sasha Daniel sat on the middle of the court clutching the winner’s trophy.

Meanwhile teammates one by one climbed to the top of a ladder to help cut down the net moments after the Sentinels turned back a gritty Salpointe Catholic teams 70-62 in Saturday's Class 4A title game at St John Paul II Catholic School in Avondale.

It wasn’t anything unusual for the Sentinels (20-1). It was the 12th title and third in the last four years under the leadership of veteran coach Karen Self. This one was a bit more special because of what the team, like others, had to go through to get to the season, much less win the championship.

There was going to be a season, or maybe there wasn’t, because of the pandemic. There were protocols to safeguard everyone involved, including a requirement to wear masks during competition at one point. In the end, it was well worth it.

“I’m definitely emotional about this one,” Self said. “My heart is just exploding right now, just knowing what we had to do to even get here. Definitely makes it a very memorable and rewarding one.”