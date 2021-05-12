Cienega boys volleyball squad 'carrying that legacy' for last year's team affected by pandemic

“He’s somebody that gets better every single day he’s in the gym,” Mott said. “And the cool thing about him is that he’s a great leader and one of our captains. He makes other kids better every time he’s in the gym. … He’s been huge in that respect. He just brings out the best in people.”

Other seniors such as outside hitter Austin Keen and setter Aiden VanHoesen have been vital to Cienega’s success, which has only dropped four sets the entire season. Since April 14, the Bobcats have claimed 36 sets while only losing one.

Of course, dominance can sometimes lead to complacency. Cienega's last lost set came in the regular season finale to Rincon/University, a team the Bobcats had swept at home earlier in the season.

“We were having a hard time finding the court with anything we were doing in that first set,” Mott said. “We came in with a complacent arrogance and this ‘We’re going to win no matter how we play’ attitude, and those experiences help us learn.”

Mott instilled the “You’ve earned nothing” mantra on her team to keep the Bobcats from entering auto-pilot mode. They haven’t lost a set in the postseason, and have shown flashes of the celebrated 2017 squad that delivered the program's first-ever state championship.