Cienega falls short in state volleyball final

Sabino one win away from title

Sabino’s softball team (19-1) will aim for its second straight state title when it takes on No. 3 Payson on Monday at Hillenbrand Stadium.

They’ll do so with a first-year coach, Kyle Howell, who also happens to be the Sabercats’ athletic director.

Howell took one month prior to the season opener, when Sabeana Romero — a Sabino assistant — accepted the head coaching job at Scottsdale Community College and brought along the Sabercats’ head coach, Vanessa Arandules, to be her assistant.

Howell said he didn’t consider coaching the Sabino softball program until a few current players approached him about the idea. He was certainly qualified: Howell served as the head baseball coach at Hesston College in Kansas and was the pitching coach for College of the Ozarks in Missouri. He also served as a strength and conditioning coach in the Washington Nationals’ organization, and was an associate scout for the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers.