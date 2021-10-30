Cienega QB Brayden Cherry 'leaps and bounds better' during four-game winning streak

During the team’s four-game hot streak, Cherry has thrown for over 700 yards and six touchdowns. He has not been intercepted.

“I’ve just been doing my game,” Cherry said. “All the guys around me are helping me look good. It feels so great.”

Argaves, who was hired by Cienega in February, got to know Cherry during spring ball before naming him the starter. It was a big moment for Cherry, a junior who is playing varsity football for the first time.

“(Argaves) was telling me we were going to have a great offense and just to trust my coaches and do my thing,” Cherry recalled.

The skill players around Cherry have stepped up at different parts throughout the season. His top two running backs, Cole McFarland and Ritchie McCormack, each have seven touchdowns on the ground. Seven Cienega receivers have at least 100 receiving yards this season.

The Cienega coach has also seen his quarterback grow his game in the way Cherry acts as a teammate.

“He’s always got a smile on his face. The kids out here look to him as a leader,” Argaves said. “He’s got a high ceiling.”