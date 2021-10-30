 Skip to main content
Cienega QB Brayden Cherry 'leaps and bounds better' during four-game winning streak
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Cienega’s Brayden Cherry attempts a pass during Friday night's win over Sunnyside. The quarterback completed 13 of 19 passes for 145 yards.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Cienega quarterback Brayden Cherry has a tradition.

Every Tuesday during the school’s lunch period, Cherry walks into Bobcats coach Justin Argraves' office and the two turn on Cherry’s game film. They look at what Cherry did well in the previous game and what he can improve on as the next opponent approaches.

Lately, there’s been a noticeable difference in what they see.

“He’s leaps and bounds better. Every week,” Argraves said.

Turn on the game tape during the month of October, and you’ll see a more confident quarterback. One who’s anticipating throwing windows and executing them, as well as figuring out the defensive coverage before the ball is snapped.

“Coach has really helped me understand defenses,” Cherry said. “At the beginning I was more just trying to find an open guy. Now, I know what to look for more. It’s been fun.”

That progression is a vital part of why the Bobcats (5-3) have won their last four games and sit tied for first in the Class 5A Sonoran Region with two games left. Friday night, Cienega shut out Sunnyside 34-0.

During the team’s four-game hot streak, Cherry has thrown for over 700 yards and six touchdowns. He has not been intercepted.

“I’ve just been doing my game,” Cherry said. “All the guys around me are helping me look good. It feels so great.”

Argaves, who was hired by Cienega in February, got to know Cherry during spring ball before naming him the starter. It was a big moment for Cherry, a junior who is playing varsity football for the first time.

“(Argaves) was telling me we were going to have a great offense and just to trust my coaches and do my thing,” Cherry recalled.

The skill players around Cherry have stepped up at different parts throughout the season. His top two running backs, Cole McFarland and Ritchie McCormack, each have seven touchdowns on the ground. Seven Cienega receivers have at least 100 receiving yards this season.

The Cienega coach has also seen his quarterback grow his game in the way Cherry acts as a teammate.

“He’s always got a smile on his face. The kids out here look to him as a leader,” Argaves said. “He’s got a high ceiling.”

The Bobcats are well positioned to make the 5A playoffs. Their next task will perhaps be their most difficult one yet. Cienega will travel to 7-1 Marana with a spot at the top of the region at stake.

Cherry’s improved play over the last month, along with a Cienega defense that hasn’t allowed a point in two games, gives the quarterback high spirits going into it.

“These are my guys all the way through, wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else,” Cherry said.

Contact sports producer Alec White at 573-4161 or awhite1@tucson.com. On Twitter: @alecwhite_UA

Scores and schedule

Friday's scores

Casa Grande 28, Canyon del Oro 6

Catalina Foothills 42, Rio Rico 3

Cienega 34, Sunnyside 0

Desert View 48, Flowing Wells 7

Eloy Santa Cruz Valley 56, Santa Rita 0

Empire 27, Amphi 7

Ironwood Ridge 63, Rincon/University 0

Mountain View 63, Cholla 7

Marana 55, Nogales 0

Mesa 49, Tucson High 0

Pusch Ridge Christian 41, Chandler AZ College Prep 19

Sabino 71, Sahuarita 7

Sahuaro 21, Pueblo 20

Salpointe Catholic 45, Sierra Vista Buena 7

Tanque Verde 47, Catalina 0

Thursday's 7 p.m. game

Tucson High at Mesa Dobson

Friday's 7 p.m. games

Amphi at Mica Mountain

Catalina Foothills at Empire

Cholla at Flowing Wells

Cienega at Marana

Mountain View at Salpointe Catholic

Nogales at Ironwood Ridge

Pueblo at Casa Grande

Rincon/University at Sunnyside

Rio Rico at Douglas

Sahuaro at Walden Grove

Sierra Vista Buena at Desert View

