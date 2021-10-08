Cienega rides fast start to big win over Mountain View

Cienega head coach Justin Argraves brought oer his team into the end zone for a post-game message, just like he had in each of the first four weeks of the season.

This one, however, was on a much more joyous occasion compared to the last two times he’d huddled around the team.

Following last-second defeats to Salpointe Catholic and Gilbert Campo Verde in previous weeks, Cienega responded with its best performance of the year in a 35-6 road trouncing of Mountain View to improve to 2-3.

Cienega benefited from big outings from running back Cole McFarland and tight end Brody Kallman as the two seniors each scored a pair of touchdowns. McFarland carried the ball 16 times for 97 yards and Kallman finished second on the team with 46 receiving yards.

“You guys played hard tonight,” Argraves told the team. “But don’t get complacent, we’ve got a lot of room for improvement.”

The Bobcats already showed one major sign of improvement compared to previous weeks.

“In our recent games against Salpointe and Campo Verde, our guys have come out flat to start,” Argraves said. “Tonight, we came out on fire early.”