Cienega showing improvement under new coach Justin Argraves

Cienega played just two games in the fall. Argraves was hired in early February to replace Nugent. Argraves has also had to start from scratch on his coaching staff, with some of Cienega’s top assistants joining Nugent at Mica Mountain High.

“A lot of our kids just don’t have varsity experience, so that’s been a big challenge for them,” he said. “Then you throw in a coaching change, a whole new system, new coaches. Everything is a little different for them.”

Still, there’s plenty of reasons to believe Cienega’s is headed in the right direction.

Brayden Cherry has made strides in each of Cienega’s first three games, and had arguably his best performance against the Lancers. His passing totals have gone up each week, from 96 yards to 114 to 252.

Cherry’s increased pass attempts have also led to more turnovers. Salpointe intercepted the 6-foot-2-inch junior three times, including the fatal one at the goal line in the fourth quarter.

“He became a varsity football player (against Salpointe),” Argraves said. “That was a kid who didn’t play last year. He’s growing up. He did a tremendous job. When all is said and done, he’s going to be a hell of a football player.”