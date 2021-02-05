Cienega to hire Tucson High's Justin Argraves as its next football coach

Subsequent to a month-long search, Cienega High School will hire Tucson High's Justin Argraves to be the football program's next head coach, pending approval from the Vail School District Governing Board.

Argraves, a UA alumnus and Santa Rita High School graduate, will replace former Bobcats coach Pat Nugent, who is taking over Mica Mountain's football program and reuniting with MMHS principal — and Cienega coaching icon — Nemer Hassey.

"Being named head coach (at Cienega) is a tremendous honor and a tremendous opportunity," Argraves told the Star Friday morning. "I'm really excited to dive in and get surrounded by the Vail community, meet the kids, meet the coaches and the staff over at Cienega and get ready to get to work.

"It was a very hard decision. Being at Tucson High for 10 years and establishing those relationships with players, teachers and coaches. But Cienega has always been one of the top schools in Southern Arizona — if not the state."

In a decade with the Badgers, Argraves went 53-43 (.552) and posted six winning seasons. In 2011 and '12, Argraves coached Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace, before he went on to win two national championships at Alabama.