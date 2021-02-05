Cienega to hire Tucson High's Justin Argraves as its next football coach

Subsequent to a month-long search, Cienega High School will hire Tucson High's Justin Argraves to be the football program's next head coach, pending approval from the Vail School District Governing Board.
Argraves, a UA alumnus and Santa Rita High School graduate, will replace former Bobcats coach Pat Nugent, who is taking over Mica Mountain's football program and reuniting with MMHS principal — and Cienega coaching icon — Nemer Hassey.
"Being named head coach (at Cienega) is a tremendous honor and a tremendous opportunity," Argraves told the Star Friday morning. "I'm really excited to dive in and get surrounded by the Vail community, meet the kids, meet the coaches and the staff over at Cienega and get ready to get to work.
"It was a very hard decision. Being at Tucson High for 10 years and establishing those relationships with players, teachers and coaches. But Cienega has always been one of the top schools in Southern Arizona — if not the state."
In a decade with the Badgers, Argraves went 53-43 (.552) and posted six winning seasons. In 2011 and '12, Argraves coached Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace, before he went on to win two national championships at Alabama.
"This was one of the hardest decisions I ever had to make," said Argraves. "I love Tucson High and the community over there. ... It was very difficult to make this decision, but right now I think it's the best decision for me and my family moving forward."
Argraves will become the third coach in Cienega history and succeeds Nugent and Hassey.
Between 2015-20, Nugent posted a 48-14 record at Cienega, and led the Bobcats to back-to-back Class 5A state semifinal appearances with Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jamarye Joiner as his quarterback.
The foundation of Cienega's success as a football program was built by Hassey. Between 2003-14, Hassey went 141-50 and led the Bobcats to 10 consecutive postseason appearances, including a spot in the 2011 Division II state championship. Under Hassey's direction, Cienega transformed into one of the premier football teams in Southern Arizona.
"From Coach Hassey to Coach Nugent, those two played a huge role in establishing the culture at Cienega, and getting it to where it is today," Argraves said.
"I'm very honored to continue what they put into the program."
