Cienega to hire Tucson High's Justin Argraves as its next football coach
Subsequent to a month-long search, Cienega High School will hire Tucson High's Justin Argraves to be the football program's next head coach, pending approval from the Vail School District Governing Board. 

Argraves, a UA alumnus and Santa Rita High School graduate, will replace former Bobcats coach Pat Nugent, who is taking over Mica Mountain's football program and reuniting with MMHS principal — and Cienega coaching icon — Nemer Hassey. 

"Being named head coach (at Cienega) is a tremendous honor and a tremendous opportunity," Argraves told the Star Friday morning. "I'm really excited to dive in and get surrounded by the Vail community, meet the kids, meet the coaches and the staff over at Cienega and get ready to get to work.

"It was a very hard decision. Being at Tucson High for 10 years and establishing those relationships with players, teachers and coaches. But Cienega has always been one of the top schools in Southern Arizona — if not the state." 

Tucson Badgers head coach Justin Argraves talks with a referee after a call during a game against the Pueblo Warriors at Pueblo High School Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Pueblo Warriors held the Badgers at bay with a final score of 21-7.

In a decade with the Badgers, Argraves went 53-43 (.552) and posted six winning seasons. In 2011 and '12, Argraves coached Buffalo Bills cornerback Levi Wallace, before he went on to win two national championships at Alabama. 

"This was one of the hardest decisions I ever had to make," said Argraves. "I love Tucson High and the community over there. ... It was very difficult to make this decision, but right now I think it's the best decision for me and my family moving forward." 

Argraves will become the third coach in Cienega history and succeeds Nugent and Hassey. 

Tucson's head coach Justin Argraves greets Tucson's DeAndre Williams (5) with open arms after he scored against Canyon del Oro in the third quarter of their game at Tucson High School, Friday Sept. 34, 2015, Tucson, Ariz. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Between 2015-20, Nugent posted a 48-14 record at Cienega, and led the Bobcats to back-to-back Class 5A state semifinal appearances with Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jamarye Joiner as his quarterback. 

The foundation of Cienega's success as a football program was built by Hassey. Between 2003-14, Hassey went 141-50 and led the Bobcats to 10 consecutive postseason appearances, including a spot in the 2011 Division II state championship. Under Hassey's direction, Cienega transformed into one of the premier football teams in Southern Arizona.  

Tucson Badgers head coach Justin Argraves watches as his team warms up before a game against the Pueblo Warriors at Pueblo High School Friday, Aug. 30, 2019.

"From Coach Hassey to Coach Nugent, those two played a huge role in establishing the culture at Cienega, and getting it to where it is today," Argraves said.

"I'm very honored to continue what they put into the program." 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

