Cienega tops Ironwood Ridge in hastily scheduled Saturday game

With blustery conditions and abbreviated planning, the Nighthawks and Bobcats were sloppy on offense to begin the game. A week after committing six turnovers at CDO, Cienega quarterback Ryan Swoger and running back Gabe Levy fumbled a combined four time. One first-quarter flub resulted in Ironwood Ridge’s Tyus Williams scoring on a 52-yard touchdown run. It was the Nighthawks’ first — and only — lead of the game.

“Ryan and Gabe just try to do so much. We gotta learn how to protect that ball better. They’re always going to be superstars for us and we’re going to keep going to them. They just need to learn how to protect that ball better,” said Nugent.

Levy rushed for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. The run-first Swoger put up 62 yards on the ground and threw for 106 and a touchdown.

Takeaways sparked the Bobcats in the second half: Random Aiello had a scoop-and-score fumble return, and Trey Denetso picked off two passes. Denetso’s second interception came one play after Ironwood Ridge committed personal foul and unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, backing the Nighthawks up to their goal line. Denetso returned the interception to the 10-yard line to set up Levy’s second touchdown. The Bobcats led 30-14 lead to start the fourth quarter.