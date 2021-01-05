Cienega's Pat Nugent set to become Mica Mountain High School's first football coach

After seven seasons at Cienega High School, six as a head coach, Pat Nugent will now lead the newest high school football program, the Mica Mountain Thunderbolts, pending approval from Vail Unified School District Governing Board.

Nugent officially announced his plan to resign as Cienega's head coach and tackle the Mica Mountain job through the Bobcats' Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.

Between 2015-20, Nugent posted a 48-14 record at Cienega, and led the Bobcats to back-to-back Class 5A state semifinal appearances with former Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jamarye Joiner, who entered the NCAA transfer portal after three seasons at the UA, as his quarterback.

After Cienega's legendary coach Nemer Hassey focused on principal duties at CHS following the 2014 season, Nugent took over the reins of the Bobcat football program.