Cienega's Pat Nugent set to become Mica Mountain High School's first football coach

After seven seasons at Cienega High School, six as a head coach, Pat Nugent will now lead the newest high school football program, the Mica Mountain Thunderbolts, pending approval from Vail Unified School District Governing Board.
Nugent officially announced his plan to resign as Cienega's head coach and tackle the Mica Mountain job through the Bobcats' Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.
Statement by Coach Pat Nugent: pic.twitter.com/7yJReCztDp— #TheBoysInVail (@CienegaFootball) January 5, 2021
Between 2015-20, Nugent posted a 48-14 record at Cienega, and led the Bobcats to back-to-back Class 5A state semifinal appearances with former Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jamarye Joiner, who entered the NCAA transfer portal after three seasons at the UA, as his quarterback.
After Cienega's legendary coach Nemer Hassey focused on principal duties at CHS following the 2014 season, Nugent took over the reins of the Bobcat football program.
Now Nugent, who previously coached at Pima College, Canyon del Oro and Flowing Wells, will reunite with Mica Mountain principal Hassey. Former Sabino football coach Jay Campos, who led the Sabercats to four state championship appearances, is Mica Mountain's assistant principal. Ex-Cienega athletic director Whitney Holland also followed Hassey to Mica Mountain.
Mica Mountain is the third football-playing high school to be a part of VUSD, along with Cienega and Empire. MMHS is located in the Rita Ranch area of southeast Tucson on Valencia Road and Houghton Road.
Led by former Cienega defensive coordinator Brett Darling, Mica Mountain competed at the junior-varsity level during the COVID-19-affected season. Competing at the Class 4A level, the '21 Thunderbolts will be the first varsity team in Mica Mountain history.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports